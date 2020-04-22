Kensington Palace/Instagram

An artist in the making! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Louis will be turning two on April 23, so the royal family got the celebrations started early with heartwarming new photos shared via Instagram ahead of his birthday.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork,” the caption read from the Kensington Palace official account, showing his hands covered in paint.

“We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.”

The toddler looks precious in the portraits, clad in a blue checkered shirt with his longer hair brushed to the side. Louis was clearly having a blast, doing all sorts of facial expressions as his adoring mama, 38, captured the shots. This update is a major treat, since the brood has been in quarantine at their Norfolk country retreat.

“He’s so adorable,” one social media user commented on the pics taken at Anmer Hall. “He’s gotten so big! Absolute cutie,” another added. “Happy birthday Prince Louis! You’re definitely our boss baby!” a third person replied.

Amid the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, people in the United Kingdom have been expressing their gratitude to the National Health Service with rainbow tributes on social media. Some people are speculating the colorful photos of Louis are a sweet way for Kate and William, 37, to show support.

“Although the [birthday] celebrations haven’t been completely canceled — they’ll just do something smaller with immediate family only,” an insider told Closer Weekly about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will ring in the occasion.

The royal parents are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and doing everything in their power to ensure the safety of their children. “The kids are missing their friends and keep asking after them, but at least they have each other,” another source told Closer Weekly. “And now Louis’ a bit older, they include him in their play sessions and games, too.”

Louis is already growing up so quick and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, will be turning five next month!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.