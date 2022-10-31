Cute and cozy! Princess Kate (née Middleton) gave a rare look inside her and Prince William’s former home at Kensington Palace amid their move to Adelaide Cottage while sharing an important message about addiction via YouTube.

The former Duchess of Cambridge, 40, sat on a cream-colored couch adorned with dark orange throw pillows in the clip. Although Kate and William, 40, are in the midst of moving from Kensington Palace, their precious memories still remain in the home.

YouTube

In the background, three family photos sat on a wooden table. One snapshot was their family’s 2020 Christmas card, another showed their eldest son, George, 9, and daughter Charlotte, 7, with their arms wrapped around each other at school and the third framed photo captured a sweet moment between William and Kate.

The rest of the decor in the room, which included a white lamp, painting on the wall and a couple of plants, was simple and chic. Kate herself looked stunning in a blue and white polka dot dress with her hair worn in loose waves.

While it was an exciting glimpse inside the exclusive palace, Kate delivered a very serious message about addiction, calling it “a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality.”

The mom of three, who is a patron of The Forward Trust, encouraged viewers to look at addiction as a “serious health condition,” while providing resources for help during the U.K.’s Addiction Awareness Week from October 30 to November 7.

William and Kate’s primary home was in apartment 1A of Kensington Palace pretty much since they wed in April 2011. While the four-story, 20-room residence in London was lavish, the family announced in August that they were relocating to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Downsizing to the four-bedroom property surprised many fans, but it will be a quieter place for the Prince and Princess of Wales to raise their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, 4.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The cottage is nearly 200 years old and was built in 1831. When the couple announced their move, their new residence was just a 10-minute walk to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was living before her death on September 8.

William’s grandmother seemingly gave her blessing before her passing, with an insider telling Closer Weekly at the time that William and Kate had “in-depth discussions” with her majesty about moving to Windsor. The insider noted that it was no accident for William to be in a closer proximity to Elizabeth.

“With the slimmed-down Monarchy, William thinks it makes sense to be closer to his grandmother as he takes a more hands-on role and he wants to be there to support her,” the insider explained at the time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).