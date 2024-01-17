King Charles III is set to undergo a procedure to correct his enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Wednesday, January 17, just hours after the news of Princess Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery broke.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement about his health read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Charles, 75, was seen attending a Sunday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 7. He waved to onlookers as he walked the grounds of the property and appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the service. The king was solo for the outing but traditionally visits the church with the royal family each year for Christmas mass.

Later this week, the monarch was expected to travel to Scotland for a slew of meetings at Dumfries House, which have since been postponed, per NBC News. Foreign dignitaries were also set to travel for the events.

Charles was reportedly “keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public health advice,” according to the outlet. The prostate condition is most common in men over the age of 60.

“An enlarged prostate gland can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms, such as a weak urine stream, urine stream that starts and stops, frequently getting up at night to urinate and inability to void the bladder,” according to Mayo Clinic.

The announcement about Charles’ health came just hours after it was revealed that ​Kate is currently in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate, 42, had been noticeably absent from the public eye for more than 20 days prior to her surgery.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate,” the statement continued. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private.”