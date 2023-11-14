After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III ascended the throne and assumed the role of the U.K.’s sovereign. With his new responsibilities, many wondered where he and his wife, Queen Camilla, currently live amid his reign.

Where Does King Charles III Live?

Charles and Camilla’s primary residence is Clarence House in London, where they have resided since their 2005 wedding. The king spent most of his early years living in the royal residence, which was built in the 1820s, before his mother took the throne in 1952.

The pale stucco home is located just a short walk away from Buckingham Palace, where Elizabeth and Prince Philip predominantly lived during her reign. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at age 99. Elizabeth died at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

On the first anniversary of Elizabeth’s death, Charles shared a statement to commemorate her remarkable life.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said on September 8, 2023. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

In addition to Clarence House, Charles and Camilla often spend time at their other homes, including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate and Llwynywermod in Wales.

Will King Charles III Move to Buckingham Palace With Queen Camilla?

Buckingham Palace has been the official residence of British monarchs since 1837. Since his coronation on May 6, 2023, Charles has not announced any formal plans to move into Buckingham Palace. The estate, in which more than 50,000 guests visit each year, is currently going through some major changes to its interior.

In November 2016, U.K. officials announced that ​​Buckingham Palace was set to undergo $460 million in renovations within a 10-year span.

“The project seeks to prevent a serious risk of fire, flood and damage to both the building and the priceless Royal Collection of art belonging to the nation,” the U.K. Treasury said in a statement at the time.

Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Renovations began in April 2017, with ​​thousands of Royal Collection items temporarily removed from The East Wing in preparation. The residence has remained occupied and fully operational amid the construction. Once the restoration process is complete, there’s no telling if Charles and Camilla will officially decide to move in or stay at Clarence House.

“The Palace’s electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s,” the official royal website states. “The building’s infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents.”