It’s hard to believe it’s already been 22 years since Princess Diana sadly passed away in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997. She has been gone for decades now, but it seems like just yesterday when the world was rocked by the news of her death.

Since then, the beloved royal’s two sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, have been carrying on their late mom’s legacy through their royal duties. The Princess of Wales’ eldest son, William, opened up about coping with Diana’s when he was 15 years old and Harry was 12.

“I think when you are bereaved at a very young age — anytime really, but particularly at a young age — I can resonate closely to that; you feel pain like no other pain,” he admitted to a group of soccer stars during a discussion for BBC’s A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health.

In honor of the 22nd anniversary of Diana’s passing, scroll through the gallery below to see the People’s Princess’ cutest pics with William and Harry.