When Princess Diana passed away in 1997, her two sons — Prince William, 37, and Prince Harry, 36 — felt a pain like no other. Not only did they have to go through life without their mother’s warm embrace, but they also had to learn how to move on without Diana in their lives.

“When she died, there was a gaping hole, not just for us but also for a huge amount of people across the world,” Harry explained to People in a 2016 interview. “If I can try and fill a very small part of that, then job done. I will have to, in a good way, spend the rest of my life trying to fill that void as much as possible. And so will William.”

Prince Harry was 12 years old when his mother died in a tragic car accident and his older brother, William, was 15. At the time, Princess Diana and her kids’ father, Prince Charles, were no longer together. They divorced in 1996 and he later remarried Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

“[Diana] could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble, totally at ease,” the late royal’s brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, previously told People in 2017. “It’s an incredible gift.”

Scroll below to see Prince Harry and Prince William’s cutest quotes about their mother!