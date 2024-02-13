Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t stop gushing over their lovely daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor! Since welcoming their youngest child, it seems like the couple could not be happier.

When Was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter Born?

In February 2021, Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement at the time.

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet on June 4, 2021. They adorably call the little one by the nickname “Lili.”

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple wrote on their Archewell website at the time. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

In November 2022, Meghan revealed that her daughter had reached a new milestone.

“Lili has just started walking,” she shared during an episode of her “Archetypes” podcast. “She’s a year and a couple of months old.”

Netflix

Lilibet Has a Big Brother

Lilibet has a built-in best friend in her older brother, Archie. Archie was born to Meghan and Harry on May 6, 2019, one year after their royal wedding took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

There’s nothing that the Suits actress loves more than spending time with her family of four since stepping back from royal life in January 2020.

“I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” she said. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it,” Meghan added. “To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

While the Spare author and the Deal or No Deal alum love family life, Harry shared that they are not planning on having more children.

“To have a boy, then a girl — what more can you ask for?” he said. “Two is it.”

Lilibet Was Named After Her Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Upon Lilibet’s arrival, the inspiration behind her name was explained.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the pair said in a statement. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Netflix

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was announced that Archie and Lilibet could use prince and princess titles under the reign of grandfather King Charles III.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said at the time. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”