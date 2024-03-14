Both Prince William and Prince Harry are set to attend the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum, however, one of them will appear virtually.

Harry, 39, will be tuning in to the event via video call from his home in California on Thursday, March 14, per The Telegraph. William, 41, will be attending the event in person and will also give a speech honoring his late mother, Princess Diana.

“The Prince [of Wales] will meet key staff and supporters of the Diana Award, before joining the ceremony where he will hear about the recipients’ work, make a short speech, and present Legacy Awards to this year’s winners,” Kensington Palace said in a statement to The New York Post.

“After the ceremony, the Prince will meet all the award winners who have traveled from around the world, representing countries including Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the UAE, the UK and the USA,” the statement continued.

The brothers have had a rocky relationship over the past few years, but an insider told Closer last month that their “relationship is mending.”

“William and Harry have put their differences aside for the sake of the family,” the source said.

The appearance was scheduled just after Princess Kate Middleton’s photo controversy made headlines as she was accused of editing a photo of her and her kids. William was credited as the photographer of the picture, which was shared on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts on U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate, 42, wrote in a message online following speculation that the picture was altered. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Kate has been keeping out of the public eye amid her recovery from her abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” She has been believed to be spending time at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As concerns and speculation about Kate’s whereabouts continue to grow, the palace recently provided an update on her health.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” a spokesperson for the princess said in a statement on February 29.