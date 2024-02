Their Baby Boy

Meghan gave birth to Archie, the couple’s first child, on May 6, 2019. It didn’t take long for Harry to address the public and share the wonderful news.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” Harry gushed, clearly thrilled that the moment had arrived. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine.”

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everyone out there,” he added. “It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”