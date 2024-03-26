Amid the royal family’s health crisis, all eyes are on Prince Harry and whether or not he will move back to the U.K. permanently.

Is Prince Harry Moving Back to the U.K.?

While Harry has not officially announced any plans to move back to the U.K. just yet, speculation has swirled that he is looking to make a big leap with his wife, Meghan Markle.

“He’s planning to move his family back to England,” a source told Life & Style in March 2024. The insider went on to say that the Spare author is “homesick.”

“When he told Meghan, she was beyond shocked,” the source said. “She can’t believe he’s even considering it!”

When Did Prince Harry Move to America?

Harry announced he was stepping back from royal duties with his wife in January 2020. After a brief stint living in Canada, the couple moved into a home in Montecito, California, with their son, Archie.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a spokesperson for the duo said in a statement to multiple outlets in August 2020. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them for a family.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

After moving to the U.S., Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child together, Lilibet, in June 2021. In February 2024, Harry returned to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles III, after the monarch announced he was diagnosed with cancer. Their visit lasted less than an hour before Harry hopped on a plane to return back to California.

The quick visit prompted Harry to speak out for the first time following his father’s cancer diagnosis.

“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said in a February 2024 Good Morning America segment. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

One month after Harry’s visit with Charles, Princess Kate Middleton revealed she was diagnosed with cancer. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement to Us Weekly following the announcement.