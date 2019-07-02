It was a fun-filled day for Kate Middleton, who stepped out to attend the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 2. The Duchess of Cambridge was serving smiles as she cheered on British tennis player Harriet Dart, who was playing against American Christina McHale.

Although this isn’t her first time attending the prestigious tennis tournament, the 37-year-old surprised fans when she opted for a seat in the crowd. Typically, Kate — who was spotted without husband Prince William — watches the event from the royal box. The brunette beauty was accompanied by fellow tennis stars Anne Keothavong and Katie Boulter, as well as staff and other security members. We love-love this!

Kate, who is an avid tennis player herself, once opened up about why she looks forward to Wimbledon each year. “It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” the royal mom once said of the tennis tournament in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Scroll down below to check out pics from Kate’s outing at the Wimbledon!