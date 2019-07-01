It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to celebrate Baby Archie‘s christening! Two months after welcoming their first royal baby on May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will honor their little bundle of joy with a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6, Closer Weekly has confirmed.

After the exciting news broke, a royal insider revealed that the highly anticipated gathering will have around 25 close family and friends in attendance, People reports. Photos from the special event will be released on the following day.

Fans of Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, have been dying to hear any buzz about the royal baby’s upcoming christening. According to the source, the new parents chose the 93-year-old monarch’s private chapel because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty. This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the insider explained.

The private chapel holds much of the royal family’s history considering the room was created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. Unfortunately, it was destroyed by the tragic 1992 Windsor fire but was luckily rebuilt with modern updates in 1994.

The timing of Archie’s christening follows closely to those of his older cousins. In October 2013, Kate Middleton and Prince William held a christening for Prince George, 5, three months after he was born in July. The royal couple’s first child was christened at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace.

After Princess Charlotte was born in April 2015, her parents held her christening two months later. The now 4-year-old was christened at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, two months after her birth in June 2015.

Like his older brother, Prince Louis was also christened at St. James’s Palace. Kate and William, both 37, held the milestone event for their little bundle of joy nearly three months after he was made was introduced in April 2018.

Archie’s upcoming christening will be the royal trio’s latest outing together since he made his world debut on May 8 and he stayed behind the scenes at this year’s Trooping the Colour. We can’t wait!