Since welcoming their first royal child this past May, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry have never been happier. As they’ve spent the last few months adjusting to their new life as mom and dad to son Archie Harrison, the royal couple has learned a lot about their little bundle of joy.

Besides the fact that Archie, 5 months, looks nearly identical to his dad, Harry, 35, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn’t be more proud of all his milestone achievements. In fact, a source close to Harry and Meghan, 38, recently told Closer Weekly all about their sweet son’s most exciting accomplishments.

“Archie is advanced for his age and really bright!” the royal insider exclusively told Closer. “He’s a very strong baby and can now sit up without any support. He’s not old enough to stand yet, but when Meghan or Harry hold him up he moves his legs like he’s trying to walk! He’s just so cute and well behaved. They call him ‘a total blessing.'” Aww!

The royal source also explained that Archie’s parents might have something to worry about once he starts walking considering how curious he is around others. “Harry jokes that Archie’s nosy because he’s always looking around to see what’s going on!” the insider dished. LOL!

Now that he’s no longer a newborn baby, the source insisted that Archie has gotten used to his daily routine. “He’s now sleeping through the night, which is a relief for the couple. When he’s in bed they enjoy spending one-on-one time together without any interruptions,” the insider revealed. “Most evenings they’ll have a nice dinner and catch up on what they’ve been up to, as well as future plans or they’ll watch a movie together. Harry and Meghan don’t rely on the nanny to put Archie to bed. They like to do it themselves.”

Although baby Archie has had all of Meg and Harry’s attention since his birth earlier this year, Princess Diana‘s former royal assistant, Paul Burrell, recently told Closer that the little tot may get a younger sibling earlier than some anticipated. “It won’t be long before you hear that Meghan is having another baby,” the royal worker exclusively revealed.

“I think that Meghan will have another baby soon: A) the clock is ticking, B) she wants these two children and C) have you noticed how she knots everything in the front of her belly?” Paul continued. “She tries to hide her tummy. Could she already be pregnant?”

