A new milestone! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie, turned 1 year old on Wednesday, May 6, and in honor of the little guy’s birthday, his parents shared a brand new video of him on Instagram. The clip, which was posted on Save With Stories‘ Instagram page, shows Meghan, 38, reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son.

While Archie sat on her lap and helped his mom turn the pages, Prince Harry, 35, caught the beautiful family moment on camera. They decided to share the video on the Save With Stories Instagram page because Meghan and Harry have always supported the campaign, which was created by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams in March 2020. If anything, Archie must feel so loved hearing a nice story from his mom on his first birthday.

However, the couple have more things planned for the little guy. Harry and Meghan are throwing an awesome party for Archie. Since they wanted everything to be special, the couple went “all out” on the decor, an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly on Thursday, April 30. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a lot of balloons, animal-themed cupcakes and a birthday cake shaped like the number one for their little bundle of joy.

The pair even “organized FaceTime calls with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and [Meghan’s mother] Doria [Ragland]” so their son could see his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. After all, Harry and Meghan aren’t taking any chances when it comes to Archie’s health. That’s why he’s been staying indoors while they do their volunteer work around the neighborhood.

However, life in L.A. has made Meghan start thinking about baby No. 2. “Now that they’ve begun to settle into their new life, the couple have started thinking about having another child,” the insider revealed. “Meghan recently joked to friends that she’d love to surprise Archie with a new ‘pint-size’ buddy.” Can you imagine? Archie would be so thrilled!

“Another baby is almost definitely in the cards — sooner rather than later,” the source added. “It wouldn’t be surprising if Meghan becomes pregnant before the end of the year.”

We wouldn’t be mad if Harry and Meghan decided to expand their family. They’re already doing an amazing job with Archie!