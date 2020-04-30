How exciting! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California in March, have been eagerly looking forward to celebrating Archie‘s May 6 birthday. The party will be small — just the three of them due to coronavirus concerns — but it promises to be filled with love and a lot of very sweet surprises! “They are going all out to make Archie’s milestone super special,” a royal insider exclusively confides to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now.

Meghan has arranged a day full of treats for her adorable son. There will be balloons, animal-themed cupcakes and a birthday cake shaped like the number one. “They’ve organized FaceTime calls with the queen, Prince Charles and [Meghan’s mother] Doria [Ragland] in the morning so Archie will get to see his family,” says the insider, who adds that birthday cards and presents from England have already arrived. “Kate [Middleton] even sent a gift from their family.”

Archie’s parents also plan to surprise him with some blow-up pool toys and several stuffed animals. Meghan, who recently narrated a Disney documentary about wild elephants, has passed down her love for animals to Archie. “He is obsessed with their dogs,” says the insider.

Plus, life in L.A. seems to suit little Archie Harrison. Harry’s son loves to play in his new backyard and take dips in the pool with his dad. “He’s very advanced for his age and is already walking,” the source reveals.

“Now that they’ve begun to settle into their new life, the couple have started thinking about having another child. Meghan recently joked to friends that she’d love to surprise Archie with a new ‘pint-size’ buddy. “Another baby is almost definitely in the cards — sooner rather than later,” says the insider. “It wouldn’t be surprising if Meghan becomes pregnant before the end of the year.”

Until then, the pair are relishing being a family of three. “I don’t think you can force these things,” Harry once said. “It will happen when it’s going to happen.”

