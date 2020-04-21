What a gift! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle video called Queen Elizabeth to wish her a happy birthday “as soon as they woke up this morning,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly on April 21. “The Queen told them all about her birthday and how she’d had a lovely day, despite being on lockdown. She never does anything big for her birthday so it wasn’t too different from her previous ones. As usual, she had her chocolate birthday cake.”

The insider says Queen Elizabeth was happy to see Meghan and Harry’s son, baby Archie, and was “delighted” to hear from the family after the pair stepped back as senior members of the royal family in late March. Once they got talking, the longtime monarch “praised” the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex for all the “charity work” they’ve been doing in Los Angeles.

MEGA

However, because coronavirus can spread quickly, Queen Elizabeth “warned them to continue taking all necessary precautions to stay safe (in a nice way),” says the insider. “She’s very protective over Harry and often worries about him, but he promised her he’s doing just fine!”

Harry and Meghan’s video call was exactly what Queen Elizabeth needed to brighten her day. Since Trooping the Colour, her annual birthday parade, got canceled because of COVID-19, the royal has been doing her best to “remain upbeat,” another source told Closer on April 15.

She especially felt happy when Prince William and Kate Middleton gave the mother of four a sweet birthday shout-out. “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” they said via Instagram next to a throwback pic of them with William’s grandmother.

Since the royal couple, have been following social distancing rules, they weren’t able to make it to Windsor Castle to celebrate with the queen. However, Prince Charles‘ mother has been having a great time with Prince Philip at home. When it’s time for them to retire to their bedroom, Darren McGrady, her former chef, told Closer, the monarch will most likely “treat herself to a glass of champagne — and toast with her beloved husband to being 94.”

Sounds like Queen Elizabeth had an awesome 94th birthday!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.