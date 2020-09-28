Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie Harrison, is “full of energy” despite only being 16 months old, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The royal couple are looking forward to all the accomplishments their only child will make in their new home in Santa Barbara.

“Archie is such a character and loves being on FaceTime,” the source explains. “He’s full of energy and is a fast mover. Harry and Meghan can’t wait for him to make friends in the area.”

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and the former Suits actress, 39, moved to the Montecito neighborhood in early August. Since purchasing their new $14.7 million property, Harry already started “teaching Archie to swim” in their luxury pool and “he and Meghan are about to start potty-training him,” the insider adds.

Aside from teaching Archie new tricks around the massive abode, Meghan and Harry — who tied the knot in May 2018 — have been “spending a lot of time” with their little bundle of joy outdoors in their garden.

“They’re building a vegetable garden and are growing fruit and herbs,” the source explains. “Since meeting Meghan, Harry eats more healthily. Everything they eat is organic.”

According to the source, the handsome royal “has been FaceTiming friends from the garden” and has even “given a couple of them a tour of the house.” This includes showing off Archie’s “enormous” playroom, which features family “pictures on the wall.”

Although it’s been a tumultuous journey since stepping back from their royal duties in early January, Harry is “definitely happier” living in Santa Barbara. After giving up their working roles in Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family, the duo relocated to Canada and then bounced around California.

“Harry and Meghan have no regrets whatsoever about purchasing their home in Montecito,” the insider insists. “He says he feels safer and more relaxed at their new home and enjoys the freedom. It’s nice to see [Harry] smiling again.”

Before moving to central California, Harry and Meghan were renting actor Tyler Perry‘s Los Angeles property since March. The beloved prince and the Deal or No Deal alum put down roots in the Montecito area because it’s the “perfect place for Archie to grow up,” a previous source told Closer.

“It’s beautiful and spacious, but not too over-the-top,” the insider explained at the time they moved in. “The house has a Mediterranean vibe to it — French doors and archways and a pool.”

We can’t wait to hear about more of Archie’s exciting milestones.