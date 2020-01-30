We’re so happy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Even though they enjoyed their life in London, they finally get to do everything they’ve ever wanted in Canada. For instance, they’ve already taken advantage of the beautiful scenery there by going on a few nature walks.

“One of Harry and Meghan’s favorite things to do in Canada is go on long walks in the woods with Archie and their dogs without being disturbed. It’s a lifestyle Harry’s never experienced before, and he’s loving every minute of it,” a royal insider tells Closer Weekly. “[He’s] always been a country bumpkin at heart.”

However, the best part about it is Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, get the chance to take a step back from their hectic lives as members of the royal family. A little bit of R&R is just what they needed.

“Being in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a beautiful landscape is heaven. That’s what Harry says,” the source adds. “He finally feels at peace and has never been happier — and the same goes for Meghan.”

Looks like the royal couple made a good decision to uproot their family to Canada. With the extra time they have on their hands, Meghan has been teaching her hubby all sorts of things.

“They have a blast baking and making stews,” the source says. And when the weather gets a little warmer, the Duchess of Sussex plans on utilizing her green thumb. “Meghan’s planting an organic garden,” the insider adds, “so they can even grow their own produce!”

However, the best part about their move is the former Suits star can finally raise her son the way she always wanted. “Harry and Meghan are determined to give Archie a normal life — for him to be treated like any other child,” an insider recently told Closer Weekly. “Meghan wasn’t a fan of royal protocol, so Archie won’t be taught any of that!”

We’re glad things are working out for Harry, Meghan and Archie in this new chapter of their lives.