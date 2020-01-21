Fans have been dying to know more about Tiggy Pettifer and Mark Dyer after they were revealed to be Baby Archie‘s godparents.

Tiggy, 54, is Prince Harry‘s childhood nanny. She was hired by Prince Charles in 1993 and continued to work for the royal family after his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana. However, she’s said to have caused a stir in the royal family when she allegedly called Harry, 35, and his brother, Prince William, “my babies” and was reportedly seen smoking cigarettes near the children.

But even so, Harry has always adored Tiggy no matter what. He invited her to Windsor Castle to see his son get christened in July 2019. At the time, some people speculated Tiggy might be Archie’s godmother because she attended the event, but royal correspondent Victoria Murphy said that might not be the case.

“She is still very involved in William and Harry’s lives. She was a huge part of their upbringing, obviously, and she is very close to them and remains close to them so it was always very likely that she would have been invited anyway — even if she wasn’t a godparent,” Victoria previously said on The Royal Box. “So while it could be a clue it could also not be a clue.”

“But we certainly know that she’s a very important figure and for that reason will probably remain an important figure for Archie as well,” she added.

You can tell it was a big moment when Harry finally introduced Meghan, 38, to Tiggy. He reportedly did it when he and the Duchess of Sussex started dating. The pair seemed to have hit it off because Tiggy was also there for the royal couple’s wedding in May 2018.

“Tiggy has been there really through everything,” royal commentator Omid Scobie once said. “When Harry got engaged to Meghan she was one of the first close people in his circle to congratulate them and meet Meghan in person.”

Plus, Prince William, 37, adores her too! “Both of the boys have really close relationships with her, as do their children. All of the Cambridge children know Tiggy — she is a familiar face so it was really nice to see her at the christening,” he added.

