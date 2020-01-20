Fans have been wondering for months who would be chosen as Baby Archie‘s godparents, and it seems the wait is finally over! Almost a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their little bundle of joy, it’s been revealed that Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke) and Mark Dyer were chosen as the godmother and godfather of the royal family’s youngest member.

According to Us Weekly, the royal couple chose Tiggy, who used to be Harry, 35, and brother Prince William‘s childhood nanny, as well as Mark, who is Prince Charles‘ officer of honor, to be the loving godparents to their 8-month-old tot. The Sunday Times first reported the news on Saturday, January 18.

According to the outlets, Meghan, 38, and Harry — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed Archie in May 2019 — chose the pair because of how close they are to the family. For years, Tiggy was a nanny for Harry and William, 37, while Mark, on the other hand, has also been one of the Duke of Sussex’s closest friends and mentors following the death of mom Princess Diana in 1997.

Royal admirers were hopeful Meghan and Harry would announce their son’s godparents as they christened him in July 2019, considering royal family members traditionally share the names of their children’s godparents at the time of their baptism. However, at the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the information would not be revealed.

“The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private,” the announcement read following Meghan and Harry’s decision to remain tight-lipped.

The exciting update on Baby Archie comes a little over a week after his royal mom and dad announced they were officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry revealed the shocking news in a bombshell statement shared to their joint Instagram page on January 8. Following the news, a source told Closer Weekly why the royal twosome is yearning to stray from the royal spotlight.

“Archie is their No. 1 priority,” the royal insider recently shared with Closer, noting their recent decision to step back from their royal duties could convince them to officially leave London. “Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan. They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple.”