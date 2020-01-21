Following days of trying to assess the collateral damage from their shocking split from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited in Canada. Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Closer Weekly all about their highly anticipated reunion — and it was exactly as sweet as you were probably hoping.

“Meghan threw her arms around Harry as soon as she saw him,” the royal insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly following their reunion on Monday, January 20. “She couldn’t stop beaming and Harry’s eyes welled up with joy and relief. It was an incredibly touching moment.”

The former Suits actress, 38, was over the moon to finally be joined by her handsome hubby after spending 10 long days apart. As Harry, 35, stayed behind in London to make his first public speech since announcing their royal relinquishment earlier this month, the brunette beauty and their 8-month-old royal son, Archie, have been enjoying some R&R in a quaint Canadian town called Vancouver Island.

“Meghan didn’t want to be alone when Harry was in the U.K., so she invited a couple of friends to stay with her. To keep her company,” the source added. “But, it wasn’t the same as having her husband around. She couldn’t be happier to have him back and the feeling is mutual. The couple stayed in last night. They snuggled by the fire before going to bed.”

News of Harry and Meghan’s heartwarming reunion comes as no surprise considering the prince was glowing as he stepped off the plane following his arrival in Canada.

Just a day prior, Harry addressed a crowd of people and explained why he feels “great sadness” despite defending his and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. The red-haired royal candidly opened up about the couple’s struggles throughout the last few months at an event benefiting his Sentebale charity at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on January 19.

“Our hope was to serve [Queen Elizabeth], the Commonwealth and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this knowing that it doesn’t change who I am, or how committed I am,” he explained. “But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to. That I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Although their plans to split time between North America and the U.K. might seem confusing for some fans, a second source told Closer Weekly how excited Harry is to begin his new journey.

“Harry can’t wait to leave the U.K.,” the source previously revealed. “He’s already had a leaving party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited about starting over as ‘a normal person.'”

