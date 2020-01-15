A lot of things have been changing in the royal family thanks to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, including where the royal pair have been staying at recently: a Canadian island town.

The famous couple have been hanging out in North Saanich and Sidney, in a snowy town — this coming after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to wave goodbye to their royal duties and go their own way. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced the news on January 8, via their official Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they revealed in their caption. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the duo continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

One of the main reasons the former actress and Harry made this decision, is of course for their only son, Archie. “They’d be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.” And while their exit has created chaos, there is one person who is all for the decision: Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her — even if it means going against Royal rules,” another source told Closer exclusively. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer to home and the fact they’ll be able to spend more time together.”

Scroll on down to see photos of where Harry and Meghan have been spending their time!