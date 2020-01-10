The world has been talking about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to take a step back from the royal family — but while Sharon Osbourne is all for the couple doing what they please, she isn’t exactly a fan of the timing.

“They should be able to do what they want. It’s 2020. However, his family are royal, for thousands of years. And to respect that family, you go to your family; you tell them how you feel; you say, let’s sort this out,” the 67-year-old said this week on The Talk. “Queen [Elizabeth] has said that within the next 18 months she’s going to retire, which means that Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, will be King. So, you know what, you wait until the Queen’s retired.”

“Remember one thing, Meghan has chosen to go through life without her family, just her mom,” the TV personality continued. “Now, if you alienate your royal family, your child will grow up with just you and one grandma. And that is not a good idea for anyone.”

“Meghan wants to go back into the public eye and into what she knows, and that’s being an actress … and her celebrity friends, fine. … In good time,” Sharon added.

The happy couple shocked everyone on Wednesday January 8, when they announced quite the big decision. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair revealed via their official Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the famous duo continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

So what’s next for Meghan and Harry? Perhaps a move to Canada, where they can raise their son, Archie. “They’d be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

We certainly wish Meghan and Harry all the best!