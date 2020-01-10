While not many people are happy that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to step away from the royal family, the Duchess’ mom Doria Ragland is looking forward to seeing her daughter.

“Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her — even if it means going against Royal rules,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer to home and the fact they’ll be able to spend more time together.”

The 63-year-old was recently spotted in Los Angeles looking quite calm amid all the chaos in the royal family. It all kicked off on Wednesday, January 8, when the Suits alum, 38, and the duke, 35, shared a huge announcement with all of world. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair said via Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the famous duo added. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

These past holidays, Meghan was looking forward to see her mom. “Meghan misses her mom like crazy,” a friend told Closer Weekly exclusively, “and can’t wait to spend quality time with her.”

We are just glad that Doria will soon get to see her only child.

