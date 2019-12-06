Oh, hey! Duchess Meghan‘s mom, Doria Ragland, was recently spotted on a solo outing in Los Angeles. The California native — who is expected to be spending this year’s Christmas with her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry — seemed to be in great spirits as she was seen enjoying a walk on Thursday, December 5.

The 63-year-old beauty appeared to be in a rush as she was photographed walking with a purpose. For the afternoon stroll, Doria donned an all-gray ensemble — including a gray top, cardigan sweater, jeans and even sneakers. Meg’s mama accessorized her monochromatic look with a black belt and black satchel purse.

Although she was riding solo during this recent outing, sources told Closer Weekly the upcoming holidays will be a little less lonely for her considering Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are planning to celebrate the holiday season in the states with baby Archie Harrison. Although the royal family gathers at Queen Elizabeth‘s Sandringham Estate each year for their annual Christmas celebration, the insider revealed why they’ll be missing from this year’s bash.

“It’s been a tough year for Harry and Meghan, so they’re planning to have an intimate, drama-free Christmas — it’ll just be the two of them, Archie and Doria,” the source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly, noting that the couple will be bringing along their 7-month-old son Archie. “They’re really excited to be celebrating Archie’s first Christmas as a family and want to make it extra special.”

Even though Meghan and Harry will miss their royal family members, the source explained why the pair were so inclined to celebrate Christmas with Doria. “Christmas at Sandringham is extremely formal. Harry and Meghan would rather have a more relaxed day and don’t want Archie feeling overwhelmed — although they’re planning to spoil him with lots of gifts,” the source revealed.

We bet the former Suits actress — who moved her life from the states to London to be with the Duke of Sussex in November 2017 — couldn’t be happier to see her mama. In fact, a separate source confessed how lonely Meg can get when she is spending time in the U.K.

“Meghan misses her mom like crazy,” the insider shared with Closer Weekly, “and can’t wait to spend quality time with her.”

We can hardly wait for Meg and Doria to reunite!

