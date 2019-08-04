For as long as we’ve known and loved her, Meghan Markle has always been a fashion, style and beauty icon. The Duchess of Sussex — who is celebrating her 38th birthday on Sunday, August 4 — first started out in the acting industry until her big break on USA Network’s Suits in 2011.

In November 2017, however, Meghan said goodbye to her acting life in Canada to pursue a relationship with Prince Harry. Since moving into Kensington Palace nearly two years ago, a lot has changed for the royal couple — including a lavish wedding, a pregnancy and a royal baby!

But even as Harry, 34, and Meghan undergo some of the craziest of life changes together, one thing that seems to never be compromised is her electrifying energy and incredible style. Whether she’s sporting a mini-skirt and pumps or donning an elegant maxi dress, the stunning mother of one doesn’t disappoint.

In honor of Meghan’s first birthday as a mom, scroll through the gallery below to see her ultimate transformation!