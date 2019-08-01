Some people are just so lucky! Meghan Markle had to choose a few people to take part in her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue and — along with Jameela Jamil, Jane Fonda and Laverne Cox — she also chose Salma Hayek. That said, Selma actually didn’t believe that she was apart of Meghan’s top secret project until receiving a call from the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and the Duchess of Sussex herself.

“I was in the car and he said, ‘Listen, I’m going to put somebody on the phone. Are you in the car with people?’ I said ‘Yes.’ He told me ‘you cannot say the name of the person I’m calling,'” Salma recalled to CNN. “Frankly, I thought it was a joke. And we are also very good friends with Naomi Campbell. And I thought, they’re pulling my leg or something, you know? ‘Oh, she’s in London and he’s gonna pass me to her.'”

It wasn’t until Meghan got on the line that Salma realized she’ll be doing something very special with British Vogue. “It took a while for the other person to get on the phone,” she remembered. “Then [Meghan] got on the phone and introduced herself.” Ahhh!

Salma explained that she immediately got “excited” once she heard the duchess’ voice and, after Meghan explained why Salma is one of her most favorite people in the world, she couldn’t tell her no. “‘I’m putting my favorite women on the cover,'” she recalled Meghan saying. “‘And you’re definitely one of them. You one of the first ones.’ I was like completely shocked. I did not see it coming that way. She started talking about how she’s been watching me and why me.”

After Salma got off the line with Meghan, she knew she “couldn’t talk about it” with anyone, so she kept it to herself. “Only me and the photographer, Peter Lindbergh, knew,” she said about doing the cover shoot with the other women. “I felt very honored.”

Well, Meghan, we’re sitting by our phone and waiting for a call too. Just saying.