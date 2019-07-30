Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already planning on giving their son, Archie, a sibling — but that’s about it. The Duke of Sussex spoke out about how many children he wants to have when he was interviewing Dr. Jane Goodall for the duchess’ guest-edited September issue of British Vogue.

“Two, maximum,” Harry gushed, after the English primatologist and anthropologist told him he shouldn’t have “too many” kids. The 34-year-old royal explained to Jane he really wants to create a better environment for future generations.

“Because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature,” he said. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children … as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Harry even told Dr. Goodall he’s been very concerned by all of the natural disasters that have been happening lately. “I always think to myself, whenever there’s another natural disaster, a huge increase in volcano eruptions or earthquakes or flooding, how many clues does nature have to give us before we actually learn, or wake ourselves up to the damage and the destruction that we’re causing?” he noted.

As Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson, Harry is very determined to find a solution that will make life better for Archie and the rest of the world’s youth. Because of that fact, the prince and Jane have crossed paths a few times in the past — most recently for the sixth annual Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George’s House, Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 24.

“I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person,” the father-of-one shared of Dr. Goodall and her impressive accomplishments at the event. “She even treated me to a chimp welcome which only Jane can do. Well … and chimps!”

We love that Harry is looking out for the future!