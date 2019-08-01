She was very low-key throughout her pregnancy with baby Archie Harrison, but Meghan Markle is now giving royal fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what her life was like while awaiting the arrival of her first royal baby. The Duchess of Sussex shared never-been-seen photos from her journey to motherhood on Wednesday, July 31, in honor of the upcoming launch of her new women’s workwear line.

We already know that the 37-year-old beauty was working tirelessly to guest edit the upcoming September issue of British Vogue. However, she was also simultaneously paying visits to her royal patronage Smart Works — a charitable organization that provides unemployed women with skills and clothes to help them re-enter the workplace — where she designed a line of women’s workwear with designer friend Misha Nonoo.

“After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this nonprofit organization that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready,” the royals captioned the series of pics of Meghan looking happier than ever while sporting her baby bump.

In the snapshots, the former Suits actress was glowing as she appeared to be playing the role of a stylist. In one snap, Meghan can be seen picking out clothing items from a double-decker rack. In others, she can be seen smiling ear to ear while chatting with members of her team to discuss the charity’s work.

In another image, the proud mama was spotted cradling her baby bump in a white and black tweed Gucci dress while talking with a client.

“Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colors which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily ‘suit’ the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview,” the captioned continued.

In hopes that many would be inspired by Smart Works’ initiative, Meghan asked fashion giants like Marks & Spencer and John Lewis & Partners, among others, “to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” she wrote in Vogue. “Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

According to the Smart Works website, each client “has a personalized styling session with two Smart Works volunteer stylists” where they will choose and receive a free outfit for their specific job interview. Once the client gets the new gig, they receive five additional pieces of clothing to help see them through to their first paycheck. Amazing!

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community,” Meghan gushed in Vogue. “It’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.”