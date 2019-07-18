Since Meghan Markle welcomed her son, Archie, in early May, her relationship with Kate Middleton seems to be getting a lot more better. In fact, the two royals have been bonding over motherhood and it’s made them a lot more friendly towards each other.

“There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening,” a royal insider recently told People. “They have more in common now.” As a mom-of-one, Meghan has found herself leaning on Kate for advice. After all, they both married two men from the British royal family who are in line to the throne.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” royals author Robert Lacey admitted about Kate, who’s married to Prince William, and Meghan, who recently wed Prince Harry. “They have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”

Like her sister-in-law, Kate is also a proud mother. She shares her three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — with the Duke of Cambridge and it’s made her find a lot more ways to relate to Meghan.

“Babies are a great leveler,” Queen Elizabeth‘s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter said. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Bonding over children seems to be working for Meghan and Kate because when they attended Wimbledon together on Saturday, July 13, an insider noted that they were both very “genuine and sweet” towards each other. When Meghan’s BFF Serena Williams lost a match, “Kate put her hand out and rubbed Meghan’s back to console her,” the insider revealed.

“It illustrated a warm relationship between these women who have young babies and are in similar situations in their lives,” Dick said about the sweet gesture.

We’re so glad Meghan and Kate are friends again!