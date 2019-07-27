These days, Meghan Markle is quite busy — she is not only taking care of her baby boy Archie, she is also attending numerous events and planning future trips. However, there is something that the duchess still finds time to do: read.

“Whether it’s to escape, to inform, to inspire or to just turn off the world while you sit by a pool, I love getting lost in a good book,” the 37-year-old once wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. Back in the summer of 2014, before she met her future husband Prince Harry, the former actress revealed some of the books that she was all about, sharing her top three.

One of these books is The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan. The former actress said she “couldn’t put it down,” and was “undone by this book,” which features a collection of essays written by the author, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2012. The Suits alum also mentioned The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy.

The Duchess of Sussex explained that she always always goes back to this particular book because it’s “light and fun, and exactly what I want when I’m laying on a beach.” “I love opening the pages and finding little flecks of sand from vacations past,” she said of the book. Meghan chose Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple as her third pick.

We can only expect that the new mom will find herself reading a lot more in the near future, especially when she finds herself reading to her son every so often. That might also happen quite quickly, as little Archie is growing up in a flash.

“Archie can’t talk yet but he’s certainly trying to! He gurgles and coos with excitement whenever Meghan or Harry walk into the room. You can tell he already adores his parents,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “He’s just learned to push himself up when lying on his stomach because he wants to see what’s going on around him. Harry jokes that he’s such a nosy baby.” So sweet!