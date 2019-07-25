Life in the public eye has not been easy for Meghan Markle — especially after she and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their royal baby, Archie, back in May. Even though the Duchess of Sussex has been loving every moment motherhood has to offer her, she is also been having a hard time dealing with haters who have accused her of everything from spending too much money to feuding with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Luckily for Meghan, 37, she can always rely on Harry, 34. “Meghan’s happiness is his No. 1 priority,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “He’s there for her 100 percent — as a husband, a lover and best friend. They’re a great team who won’t let anything or anyone bring them down.”

Harry’s uplifting attitude makes Meghan feel like she can rise above anything. “He reassures her that she has nothing to worry about. If she’s having a down day, he’ll organize something special to cheer her up — a massage, flowers or a mini-break,” the source said, and that’s exactly what Meghan needs in her life.

Every day Prince Harry proves he’s Meghan’s rock because he always takes her side. Meghan “couldn’t ask for a more supportive husband” in Harry, the insider gushed. And she’s happy he’s her “knight in shining armor!”

However, sometimes it’s hard for Prince Harry to turn the other cheek once he reads all of the hurtful comments that critics write about his wife, especially since “Meghan’s moved halfway across the world to be with him,” the insider explained. Don’t worry, though, because when Harry takes Meghan on the two getaways that he’s planned for them to Africa and L.A., they can put all of their troubles behind them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make the perfect duo!

