She’s all about it! Meghan Markle, her husband Prince Harry and their baby boy, Archie, are currently bonding as a family in their home of Frogmore Cottage, which is located in Windsor — a place the Duchess seems to be crazy about.

“She really likes living in Windsor,” an insider tells Us Weekly of how the former actress, 37, feels about her home’s location. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.” The royal pair moved into their new home before their first child was born — they soon gave a few notable faces a tour of their new residence.

“Harry and Meghan haven’t been short of royal visitors since moving into Frogmore,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Meghan is so proud of her new home and invited the Queen over for afternoon tea so that she could give her a personal tour. The Queen loved seeing how the couple have transformed the house and made it their own and is really impressed with the renovations.”

The Suits alum even has giant redwoods in the gardens of her home — which are trees that are known to be from where the former actress is originally from, California. One of the redwoods is said to be more than 130 years old while the other is near 30 years old, with both residing just a short walk from Meghan and her Harry‘s house. However, there may be more changes in the near future for the couple’s home.

According to heavily redacted plans published by The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, the royal pair are going above and beyond to renovate more of their home — this coming after months of working on it to make it perfect for their first child and their new little family. Exciting!

We can’t wait to hear more about Meghan and Harry’s life in their new home!