It looks like the name “Archie” is making a comeback! Just two months after Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry‘s first royal baby, son Archie Harrison, on May 6, the beloved moniker has claimed the top spot for the most popular baby boy name in 2019 so far, according to Nameberry.

The little royal’s unique name, however, rose on the popularity chart even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the news following his birth. Although the name Archie — which means “truly brave” — dropped from the Top 1,000 list in the U.S. back in the late 1980s, it returned to the list for the first time in 2018. In England, though, Archie has been a Top 100 name since 2000. Wow!

Fans and especially British oddsmakers were taken by surprise when Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, announced in May that they were naming their newborn son Archie. According to U.K. bookies Ladbrokes and Sportsbet, the top picks for potential names included monikers like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert. In fact, People reported that just 60 bets were placed on the name Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130.

The former Suits actress and her husband — who held a private christening for their child on July 6 — first announced they named their son Archie just two days after his birth. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the statement read on May 8. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The little bundle of joy’s name was inspired by an ancestor of his late grandmother, Princess Diana. Archie now shares his name with Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, the chief of Clan Campbell. Archibald was a Scottish nobleman, politician and peer. Baby Archie’s middle name Harrison is also a tribute to the little one’s father, as it means “son of Harry.”

So sweet!