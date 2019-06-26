A big chunk of change! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been kicking back in their newly renovated Frogmore Cottage home, but all those updates have cost taxpayers more than $3 million U.S. dollars.

Just one month before welcoming their first child, Archie, Harry, 34, and his wife, 37, moved into their house after months of renovations. However, it didn’t come cheap, as more things needed to be fixed than originally thought. According to the 2018-2019 financial report released by the royal family, the home needed to have a “substantial overhaul” of things including wiring, utilities and more before the couple were allowed to pack up and step through the front door.

Their property now includes things like fitted wardrobes, a designer kitchen and five bedrooms. Although, there may be more changes made in the near future. According to heavily redacted plans published by The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, the home has been approved for external updates that mainly focuses on the landscape, the cottage’s gardens and some fixes to the lighting. The historic residence will also have updates made to some doors and windows and even walls outside.

Even with all the chaos occurring in their first home together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already had some special people over. “Harry and Meghan haven’t been short of royal visitors since moving into Frogmore,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Meghan is so proud of her new home and invited the Queen over for afternoon tea so that she could give her a personal tour. The Queen loved seeing how the couple have transformed the house and made it their own and is really impressed with the renovations.”

While their home will soon be completely finished, the Suits alum and her husband know this is the perfect place for their little family. “The cottage is much more private, a source recently shared to Us Weekly “They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”