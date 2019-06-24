Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seems to have updated the engagement ring Prince Harry gave her back in 2017. After one year of married life, she is sporting a new version of the stunning piece of jewelry — with one noticeable difference from the original.

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed Meghan, 37, updated the bling thanks to some recent photos. Apparently, she didn’t change the center stone diamond from Botswana that Harry hand-picked for the design. The only thing changed was the thick gold band around her ring that held the diamonds in place.

“Meghan replaced a plain yellow gold shank with a thinner yellow gold shank with micro-pavé diamonds,” jeweler Mace Blickman from Jerry Blickman, Inc. told E! News. “It’s a more modern and more popular look right now. It makes the ring more delicate without being showy. It’s sophisticated and chic.”

Jack Solow from Solow & Co., Inc. also thinks Meghan’s new ring is a good reflection of the personality for which she is best known. “Meghan’s redesign reflects her refined good taste,” he said. “It offers more sparkle throughout.”

In November 2017, Harry’s family released a statement that announced his engagement to the Suits star. It read, “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace,” the statement continued.

So much has changed for Harry and Meghan since the royal family announced their engagement in 2017. We’re just happy that the two are still together!