Even though Meghan Markle gained a lot of notoriety from starring on Suits from 2011 until 2018, she still wasn’t prepared for all of the attention that would come her way from marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the British royal family in May 2018.

“Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,” a royal insider explained to People about the Duchess of Sussex is handling her newfound stardom. “Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level.”

Ever since Meghan gave birth to her baby boy, Archie, in May, she has been adjusting to motherhood. Luckily for her, she can always count on sister-in-law Kate Middleton for advice. When Meghan was still pregnant with Archie, she was asking Kate for all sorts of tips.

“Kate’s the one person who understands what Meghan is going through so she’s making it her priority to teach her how to balance her pregnancy with her royal duties in a healthy way,” an insider revealed to Closer Weekly in October 2018. “She’s so excited to show Meghan the ropes. The two have really bonded and they’re closer than ever!”

Now that Meghan is a mom, she’s been getting along great with Prince William‘s wife. “There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening,” a different source admitted to People. “They have more in common now.”

According to Queen Elizabeth‘s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter, the two duchess’ have even put their past differences aside to focus on being the best mother that they can be for their kids.

“Babies are a great leveler,” Dickie said. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Meghan is on her way to becoming even more famous than Queen Elizabeth. We hope she figures out a good way to deal the fame!