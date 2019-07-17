One tough royal. While at the London premiere of The Lion King, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came across many notable faces, including musician Pharrell Williams — and the Duchess of Sussex took this opportunity to admit something to the star about having a relationship in the public eye.

“So happy for your union,” the 46-year-old producer is heard telling the Suits alum, 37, in a video from the ITV. “Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.”

“Thank you,” the former actress responded. “They don’t make it easy” — which perhaps was a reference to the media scrutiny that the couple has faced in the U.K. about their choice to raise their baby boy Archie as a private citizen.

Pharrell wasn’t the only big time star that the pair was seen interacting with, as they also spoke to some of the film’s cast members, including Beyoncé. Meghan was even heard saying, “It’s a date night for us,” while looking up at the Duke of Sussex, 36. While Archie — who was born on May 6 — wasn’t at the premiere of the anticipated film, Meghan and Harry couldn’t help but to talk about their first child.

“He’s not so little anymore,” Prince Williams‘s brother could be heard saying after the “Single Ladies” singer, 37, asked if the little one was “holding his neck up.” So sweet! In fact, the performer and her husband, Jay-Z, even gave the loving duo some advice.

“The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself,” the “Empire State of Mind” rapper said.

It is so great seeing Meghan and Harry being able to relax for a night, and just be themselves!