Everyone will be rushing out to see Disney’s The Lion King when it hits theaters July 18, 2019, but some notable people have already seen it — like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

On Sunday, July 14, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the film’s U.K. premiere at the London’s West End. Little baby Archie was not brought along to see the highly-anticipated movie, so the happy couple got to enjoy a kid-free night out on the town. The Suits alum, 37, looked fantastic, as she was spotted in a black dress with sheer sleeves, topped with heels and a Gucci clutch. While Harry, 34, went the classic tux route.

The royal pair attended the exciting event in order to support Prince William‘s brother conservation work and his work on behalf of communities near some of the endangered wildlife in Africa — Harry and Meghan will also soon be visiting South Africa in the next couple of months.

“TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” an announcement read on the duo’s official Instagram. “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries.”

