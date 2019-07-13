Even after suffering a tough loss at the Wimbledon women’s singles final to Romania’s Simona Halep, Serena Williams still knows she has the support of her best friend Meghan Markle.

“She’s such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what,” the 37-year-old told reporters during her post-match press conference, nothing that the Suits alum’s support and friendship is “great.”

“It’s so good to have people like that, just to know,” the tennis legend continued, adding that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, is “such a fan of the sport.” Meghan even had nothing but positive things to say about the woman who beat Serena.

“She too is happy for Simona,” Serena revealed. “She saw that she played unbelievably, and that’s just the kind of person that she is.”

The former actress was on hand to watch her friend compete on Saturday, July 13 — Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa also joined Meghan to enjoy the sights and sounds at Wimbledon.

This isn’t the first time that Serena has touched on her friendship with Prince Harry‘s wife — their bond is quite strong. “We were actually just texting each other this morning,” the athlete told The Project in an interview. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently.” The sports star was also at her pal’s royal wedding in May 2018.

“I felt like we were literally watching history,” Serena recalled to the outlet of the special day. “I feel like in a few years, when I look back at that moment, it’s just gonna be so historic. It’s gonna be something people never forget.”

She added, “The whole service was really wonderful and most of all, I just wanted to see my friend be happy and I think that’s what happened.”

Meghan and Serena’s bond is so incredible!