Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton‘s little sister, Pippa Middleton, can’t get enough of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. After she previously cheered players at the event on Monday, July 8, Pippa returned for another fun-filled day at London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on Friday, July 12.

However, this time she was accompanied by husband James Matthews instead of her beloved brother, James Middleton. For this appearance, Pippa, 35, wore a gorgeous yellow polka-dot dress and a pair of shades while hubby James, 43, donned a pair of sunglasses that paired perfectly with a yellow tie and navy blue blazer.

Since the couple got married in 2017, they’ve been having all sorts of adventures together. Earlier this year, Pippa showed off her impressive beach body when she and James traveled to St. Barts for a little getaway with their baby boy, Arthur. And since he’s only 8-months-old, Arthur might have to wait a while until he can attend events.

Scroll below to see pics of Pippa and James during day 11 of Wimbledon!