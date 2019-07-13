What a pair! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton decided to catch-up at Wimbledon by attending the Ladies’ Singles Finals together.

On Saturday, July 13, the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, and the Duchess of Sussex, also 37, were spotted taking in the sights and sounds while watching Meghan’s close pal Serena Williams take on Romania’s Simona Halep. Prince William‘s wife was seen wearing a green Dolce & Gabbana dress. On the other hand, the former actress went the white button down shirt route, paired with a skirt from Hugo Boss.

Joining the two was Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton — this marks the first time the three women have made a public appearance together.

This isn’t the first time that the royal ladies have attended Wimbledon together — in 2018 the pair sat by each other and joked while watching the tennis tournament. However, prior to this year’s joint visit, Kate and Meghan made separate appearances at the sports event.

On July 4, the Suits alum — who sat alongside her friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis — saw Serena, 37, take on Kaja Juvan. And on July 2, the mother-of-three made a cameo to root for Harriet Dart who played against the United States’ Christina McHale. “It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Kate said of the tennis tournament in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

