Siblings James and Pippa Middleton Cheer on Tennis Stars During Day 7 of Wimbledon — See the Pics!

It seems like the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships is the new Met Gala! After Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended to marvel at the athletics on display or cheer on the likes of Serena Williams, more celebrities decided to attend. Two such people were the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger siblings, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton.

The pair arrived to London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on Monday, July 8, to cheer on their favorite tennis stars as they battled it out on the court. Pippa was seen wearing a gorgeous pink Stella McCartney dress and James sported an amazing gray suit with a navy blue tie for the seventh day of competition.

James, 32, who has been open and honest about his struggle with depression, seemed to be having a great time with Pippa, 35. After all, the mom of one recently gushed about feeling over the moon because her 8-month-old son, Arthur, is learning how to swim.

“Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in the water,” she wrote in Waitrose Kitchen magazine. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

“Children can be taught to learn to swim at any age,” professor Greg Whyte said in the magazine after he was interviewed by Pippa. “There’s no real difference between taking your baby swimming in water that’s been disinfected by chlorine or a salt-based method. Open-water swimming, however, is not recommended as it may carry an increased risk of infection.”

Pippa welcomed Arthur just a few months after Kate, 37, gave birth to her third royal baby, Prince Louis, 1, in April 2018. Prince William‘s wife is also mom to Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4.

Even though James doesn’t have any kids as yet, we’re sure he’s going to take after Pippa and Kate and be the best parent ever!