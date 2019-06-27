They’re on the move! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared some big news: they’re going on their first official tour as a family! And that means that they’re bringing their first child, Archie, along for the ride.

The royal couple took to their official Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to let all their fans know of their upcoming exciting adventure. “TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” the caption read alongside a photo of the happy couple. “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries.”

The captioned continued, “The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.” Earlier this month, a source explained to Closer Weekly that the pair was thinking of making this exact trip with their child.

Royal fans were all about this incredible bit of information, as they made their excitement quite clear. “I cannot wait. I hope you visit KZN,” one person said. “Lovely couple, who will do the country proud,” another added.

This news comes after there was word that Harry, 34, and the former actress, 37, were actually considering packing up and moving to South Africa. “[They] could move to Africa but nothing is set in stone,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry and Meghan are in awe of beauty and tranquility Africa has to offer and have such fond memories of spending time there as a couple. Harry also spent a lot of his childhood there.”

However, the insider added, “They’ve only just settled into Frogmore Cottage and are focusing on the arrival of their first child. The idea of packing up again and moving to another continent is the last thing they want to think about right now. They wouldn’t permanently move to Africa.”

Well, we can’t wait for the royal trio to finally embark on their first royal tour as a family!