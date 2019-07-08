It looks like baby Archie Harrison is always close to mom Meghan Markle‘s heart. Just a day after she stepped out for the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 4, eagle-eyed fans realized that the Duchess of Sussex was wearing a new, dainty gold necklace that featured the initial “A” for Archie.

After snaps of Meg wearing the 18-karat solid gold necklace from Verse — a small jewelry brand based in Australia — flooded the internet, jeweler Emma Swann opened up about the royal’s very public declaration of love. “I was so overwhelmed to see Meghan wearing it. I’m still in shock!” she told People. “She looked amazing and I love her relaxed sense of style. Women look at her style and they can really relate to her — that’s refreshing.”

In fact, the British-born jeweler — who has been running a small workshop in Sydney for over 10 years — has long admired the former Suits star’s style. Emma revealed that she first tried to draw attention to her jewelry when a friend of hers working alongside both Meghan and Harry, 34, at the Invictus Games in Sydney offered to pass on a gift.

Emma told the outlet that she initially sent the royal couple a gold necklace with the initials “H” and “M,” which has yet to be worn in public. When baby Archie arrived on May 6, Emma then sent the same package, this time with an initial “A” charm and a personal note she penned of congratulations.

“I explained how each necklace is made to order, with no wastage of gold and a little about my small company,” she added. “I never expected to hear anything back or for her to wear it!” So cool!

Even though Emma is having a hard time keeping the $410 necklace in stock, she dished that designing a piece worn by the stylish royal mom is better than anything else she can imagine. “It’s had a nice effect on online sales, but it’s more for me about the fact that she likes it enough to wear it. It’s lovely recognition and great that she champions small brands like mine,” Emma gushed. “It feels really lovely and inclusive.”

This isn’t the first time that Meg has stepped out wearing a super adorable piece of personalized jewelry. In March, the brunette beauty was spotted wearing the sweetest gold-plated “mummy” necklace while leaving her highly publicized and extravagant two-day baby shower in New York City.

“I’m noticing that people really want pieces that are meaningful to them, the one-of-a-kind pieces that you can hand down to your children,” Emma said. “Hopefully Meghan will do the same!”