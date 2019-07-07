There were plenty of notable faces that attended baby Archie’s christening, but his grandfather Thomas Markle was not one of them — now he’s reacting to not being invited by his daughter Meghan Markle.

“I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” the 74-year-old told Daily Mail. “I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents’ health and happiness.”

The retired lighting director would have crossed paths with royals at the special day including his daughter’s husband, Prince Harry, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Thomas’ ex-wife Doria Ragland was also on hand during the event on Saturday, July 6, that took place at a private chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couple said in a statement on their official Instagram account. “Their royal highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

This wasn’t the first big event that Thomas has missed recently — he was also not able to make it to the Suits alum’s wedding after suffering a heart attack. However, he also apparently spoke to a photographer to pose for a series of staged paparazzi photos. The former actress has essentially cut her father out of her life, but her half-sister has done everything in her power to repair that relationship — in her own way.

“This is not meant to be formal. The holidays are a time for family and are sentimental,” Samantha Markle, 54, wrote in a Christmas card to the former actress, 37, this past Christmas. “… Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him. Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing you love him. The time is now. Please think about this.”

Samantha ended up retracting the card.