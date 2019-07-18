He’s growing in up a flash! Baby Archie may only be two months old, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son is already well on his way to reaching many important milestones!

“Archie can’t talk yet but he’s certainly trying to! He gurgles and coos with excitement whenever Meghan or Harry walk into the room. You can tell he already adores his parents,” a royal insider tells Closer Weekly. “He’s just learned to push himself up when lying on his stomach because he wants to see what’s going on around him. Harry jokes that he’s such a nosy baby.”

However, that’s not all that the royal couple’s child is up to. “He’s really starting to notice his surroundings, for example his eyes follow moving objects and bright colors. His favorite toy is the mobile over the crib,” the source adds. “Whenever Harry or Meghan hold him he clasps his hand around their fingers and doesn’t want to let go. It’s so adorable to watch.”

It certainly seems like Archie is in a rush to get on this ‘growing up’ path — in fact, while at the London premiere of The Lion King, the Duke of Sussex, 34, explained to Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, that their little one is already holding his head up, as he mimicked his son’s movements. “He’s not so little anymore,” Prince Williams‘ brother told the famous couple while at the event. How sweet!

Archie has of course been the talk of the royal family since he was born — he not only brought together plenty of notable people for his christening, but he recently hung out with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when his mom and Kate Middleton all had their first public playdate together.

It is so sweet to see all the love that this little one has around him!