It’s true, Duchess Meghan doesn’t have to try very hard to look good! When she learned that she was going on a royal tour of Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, and her baby, Archie, it seems as though she packed her most phenomenal outfits into her suitcase and jetted off to the continent with her family.

Since arriving in Cape Town, South Africa, Meghan, 38, has worn numerous amazing looks — and the best part about it is that the former Suits star is just getting started! So far, her attire consisted of a few new looks that we’ve never seen before and a few recycled treasures that she has wowed us with before.

While in Africa, Meghan also talked about why it was so important for her to go there as a woman of color and as a member of the royal family. “I am here with you, and I am here for you,” she said in a speech at Nyanga Township. “On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister.”

Meghan’s passionate speech was well received by the crowd and, during the couple’s first day, they also received a cute gift for baby Archie. A local nonprofit group called Justice Desk gifted the Sussexes with a little kid-sized sweater for Archie to wear when he gets older and they also gave the little guy a traditional African name.

“When your beautiful boy was born you gave him the name Archie,” the organization’s executive director, Jessica Dewhurst, told the parents, according to BAZAAR.com. “The name Archie means ‘bravery and strength.’ So to welcome Archie home, your family at the Justice Desk has given him the traditional South African name Ntsika. This name of Xhosa African origin means ‘pillar of strength.’ May you always be a pillar of strength for those who need you.”

