For seven seasons, Meghan Markle graced our small screens on the legal drama Suits — but now her former costar Sarah Rafferty is revealing if she stays in touch with the royal.

The 46-year-old attended the BAFTA Los Angeles and BBC America TV Tea Party on Saturday, September 21, and touched on many things, including if she still talks with the Duchess of Sussex, 38. “She’s really busy. She’s super busy,” the actress exclusively told Closer Weekly. However, now that Prince Harry‘s wife isn’t on the USA network program anymore, is there any chance she still watches the episodes, especially the recent season finale?

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Sarah said. Even though the former actress may not be on the program anymore, her costars have had nothing but positive things to say about her — even revealing that she hasn’t changed since becoming a duchess.

“Meghan is who she is,” the show’s producer and creator, Aaron Korsh, told Life & Style. “She’s a grown woman. She’s not in her 20s. I think she’s a fully formed woman. Meghan is the person that she was. … I’m sure that being in that position, I’m sure would have some long-term changes, but she’s the same. I’m going to guess that she’s pretty much the same person she always was and adapting very nicely to the challenges.”

While the mother-of-one may be extremely busy these days, the Suits cast did get to attend her spectacular wedding to the Duke of Sussex on May 19, 2008 — and it’s a day they won’t ever forget. “The thing I’ll say about it is that we all went as a family,” Aaron, 52, said at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour panel on January 29. “When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something … it was unbelievable. I think it changed our lives in certain ways forever. But if it had never happened, we were a family on Suits for 10 years.”

Frank Ockenfels/Dutch Oven/Kobal/Shutterstock

It certainly seems like this group will always have a strong bond.

