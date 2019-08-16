Since Meghan Markle wasn’t able to return for the final season of Suits due to her new royal lifestyle, the show decided it was time to have a little bit of fun with the duchess on. Using the show’s official Twitter account, they shared a hilarious GIF of Meghan’s onscreen husband, Patrick J. Adams, giving someone an update on the her character, Rachel Zane, who was written off the show.

His answer? “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me,” he said in this week’s episode. So funny! The series even captioned the post, “Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well. 😉#Suits.”

Once it was confirmed that Meghan wouldn’t be returning to Suits, the producers had to make a tough decision about what to do with Patrick’s character, Mike Ross, since he is her onscreen persona’s husband. Ultimately, they decided it was time for the two lovebirds start their own law firm by moving to Seattle, and even though fans were really sad to hear that, it appears Mike’s storyline isn’t through yet.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Suits creator Aaron Korsh revealed how hard it was for him and his team to bring Mike back on the show. “The big challenge of it was wanting to have more fun and needing to have some drama. It was picking and choosing how many kinds of fun, banter-y scenes we could have before we go, ‘Hey, these people are not on the same side,'” he laughed, adding that there’ll “definitely” be “some twists” for season 9.

Patrick also addressed his character’s return to New York with Entertainment Tonight and said he’s very grateful to work alongside his beloved costars one last time. “The minute I landed on set it was as if I’d been gone for, like, a day,” he said. “Ultimately it just feels like coming home.”

We can’t wait to see how the series ends!